nigerian-singer-tekno-relocates-to-the-united-states,-gives-reason-in-new-video,-sparks-reactions-▷-nigeria-news-–.

Music star and songwriter Augustine Miles Kelechi professionally known as Tekno Miles has relocated to the United States

In a new video confirming the development, the Nigerian singer expressed his love for the country but sighted reasons he cannot stay

His video has set social media buzzing as many were particular about his accent, others commented on his decision

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Songwriter and singer Augustine Miles Kelechi popularly known as Tekno Miles has left the country to sojourn in the United States.

The Enjoy crooner, in a new video, expressed his love for the country but stated he cannot continue to stay in Nigeria.

The singer professed his love for the country

Photo Credit: @BIGTEK

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by Lindaikejiblog, Tekno said that issues surrounding the supposed name change in the country to UAR informed his decision.

Miles added that he will continue to reside in the US till the UAR issue is resolved.

Nigerians react to his statement

Mixed reactions have trailed the 218-year-old’s video.

@dumebiblog said:

“Ah! Na only burna boy and davido kon remain o and as una dey kill davido friends e fit run go atlanta too. Wizkid na Ghanaian e kukuma be now. We no get celebs again o.”

@yeshua_myguide11 commented:

“No matter how bad u try to fake it. That nigerian accent will always expose u That nigerian accent is gonna find its way inside your tongue somehow.”

@thesaviour_oftheparty remarked:

“When someone finally upgrades from TECNO to SAMSUNG,.. all na still android.”

@wolelagos thought:

“If u made ur money and fame in . u are not in a position to say sh*t about ..”

@ko_dark reacted:

“I just dey hear aiin aiin aiin… giving us small doctor vibes.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Tekno sings praise of the current generation

Meanwhile, . previously reported that Tekno had shared his thoughts on the current generation.

In a tweet, the father of one stated that the way the generation shows care towards one another is commendable and that the love should be extended.

In his words:

“The way this generation care about each other is commendable, let’s extend it furthermore ….. on God.”

His tweet comes shortly after Singer Omah Lay and Tems were finally released from the Ugandan police custody after they were arrested following their performance in the country.

Source: . News