Nigerian rapper Erigga floats record label – P.M. News

Erigga

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian hip hop artist and rapper Erhiga Agarivbie known as Erigga, has established his own record label, Area To The World INC.

The rapper set up his record label after parting ways on good terms with his former record label, Emirate Records, the label to which he was signed since 2016.

Erigga made this announcement via a statement on his Instagram page, appreciating his former label for persistent support for five years.

In five years with Emirate Records, Erigga has gone from a talented Warri rapper to releasing six bodies of work who has also received two Headies nominations.

The 34-year-old rapper has been repping the South-South since he began his music career.

In 2012, he got his first Headies nomination and followed it up with another nod in 2019.

Earlier in the year, Erigga released Before The Chaos EP, a precursor to his album.