nigerian-porn-star,-ugly-galz-fires-back-at-troll-who-said-no-man-will-marry-her-because-she-is-a-‘public-thing’

Nigerian porn star, Mareme Edet otherwise known as Ugly Galz, has reacted to a troll’s statement that no man would marry her.

The troll had taken to her comment section to attack her because of her profession. According to the troll, it would be difficult for her to get married because no man wants a ‘public thing’ in his home.

Ugly Galz didn’t take the comment lightly as she fired back at the troll for assuming that she wants to get married. She noted that she has left marriage for the “good girls”.

In her defense, she pointed out that there are some church goers who are yet to get married despite their godly attributes so she is unbothered about marriage.

Speaking about her job as a porn star, Ugly Galz stated that there are some married porn stars who wear mask to conceal their identity when acting.

See her Instagram post below,