nigerian-pastor-renovates-60-year-old-mosque,-turns-the-whole-place-into-‘paradise’,-photos-stir-reactions

Pastor Oluwaseun Alabi has made many really happy as he renovated a ‘dilapidated’ mosque in Osun state despite being a Christain

Many people praised his act of generosity, saying that the world would be better with many people like him

The pastor said that he and his Muslim friends used to play in the building when they were little

A Nigerian pastor, Oluwaseun Alabi, has shown great love as he spent his resource renovating a 60-year-old mosque in Ikire, Osun state.

Sharing the story on Facebook, Bakara Adegboyegba, said that Oluwaseun’s act made many Muslims in the community rejoice.

Many people praised the man of God for his act of love.

Photo source: Bakare Adegboyega Abdullah

Source: Facebook

Muslims prayed for him

The chief Imam of Ikire, Yunus Raaji Ajibade Olounose, and other clerics prayed for the kind pastor. The Imam commended the man for what he did even though he is a Christian.

In his statement, the pastor said that he feels fulfilled that he was able to renovate the mosque that marked his childhood. He said he used to play with his Muslim friends in the mosque.

Everybody lives in peace

To those asking him why he chose to work on the mosque, the man revealed that Ikire has been a place where there is no religious disparity as everybody irrespective of their faith lived in harmony.

The man promised to do more in helping the community as he said many will be given scholarships in the future.

May God keep blessing him

. compiled some of the reactions to his act below:

Solagbade Adetayo William said:

“That’s laudable. We need to coexist in peace. Eid Mubarak to you and family.”

Lawal Lukmon Olabayo said:

“May his source of income never dry.. you are fantastic sir.”

Hassan Tunde Adesope said:

“May God Almighty Allah will bless him abundantly.”

Adebayo Bakare said:

“If we live dis ways dere won’t be any diversification of interest, love will be intact with dat political propaganda won’t thrive.”

Harmony among Christians and Muslims

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that Reverend Father Peter Ayanbadejo got people talking on social media after celebrating Eid-el-Kabir with Muslims at a central mosque in Ogun Waterside local government area of Ogun state.

Photos of the Christian cleric with his Muslim counterparts were shared on Facebook by The Partner Newspaper, Ijebu-Ode-Ode Diocese.

In some of the photos, the priest could be seen sitting on a mat in the mosque. He could also be seen taking a group photo with some Muslim faithful.

Source: .