nigerian-newspapers:-10-things-you-need-to-know-this-wednesday-morning

Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers:

1. The kidnapped Kaduna Catholic priest, Very Rev. Fr. John Mark Chietnum has been killed by his abductors. Another priest, Rev. Fr. Donatus Cleopas, who was kidnapped with him, however, escaped from the kidnappers’ den.

2. Troops fighting banditry in Kaduna State have succeeded in gunning down a notorious bandit terrorising villagers around Chikun Local Government Area of the State. The bandit was intercepted at the Kidunu area around Eastern By-Pass within the LGA as contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Tuesday.

3. Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, to resolve the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other university-based unions within the next two weeks. Buhari gave the directive Tuesday after receiving briefings from the relevant government Ministries.

4. The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday, ruled out any possibility of suspending its six months old strike. ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, who addressed newsmen in Abuja, described the Ministry of Labour and Employment, chaired by Chris Ngige as “Conciliator” for continuously creating more chaos in the resolution process.

5. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to officially unveil its 2023 vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima today ( Wednesday). APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

6. President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, officially unveiled the The Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC Limited and declared that the new entity was henceforth free from institutional regulations. Buhari, who made this public at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, stated that the oil firm would from now on conduct itself under best international business practice.

7. Former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazizi Yari, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Katsina State, Sen. Yakubu Lado Danmarke, and the PDP governorship candidate in Kano State, Alhaji Mohammed Abacha, on Tuesday visited Governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

8. The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has denied meeting with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The church stated this in a statement on Tuesday.

9. There was pandemonium at Mile 2, in the Otto Wharf area of Lagos State, on Tuesday, when a diesel tanker exploded and destroyed several vehicles. It was gathered that the incident occurred around 3pm at an articulated vehicle motor park in the community.

10. The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ugu ward, in the Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, Godwin Aigbogun, has been kidnapped by hoodlums. A chieftain of the APC in Ugu, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he was informed of the kidnap by political associates.