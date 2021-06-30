nigerian-newspapers:-10-things-you-need-to-know-this-wednesday-morning

Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers:

1. Following his arrest, a Federal High Court in Abuja has remanded Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) till July 26.

2. The British High Commission on Tuesday said Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was not arrested in the UK. Dean Hurlock, a spokesperson of the British High Commission made the assertion on Tuesday.

3. The National caretaker committee chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Mai Mala Buni has announced the dissolution of Zamfara APC executive council from wards, local government to state level. Buni spoke during the formal defection of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle to the APC in Gusau, the State capital.

4. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is leading the Federal Government’s collaboration with the United Nations to improve Nigeria’s food systems. Osinbajo disclosed this during a presentation at a consolidatory dialogue for the UN Food Systems Summit held in Abuja.

5. A member of a three-man kidnap gang was shot dead by hunters as he attempted to collect ransom in Abobo village in Okehi local government council of Kogi state. The spokesman of the Kogi state police command DSP Williams Ovye Aya confirmed the incident.

6. Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said governors and others defecting from PDP to APC lack conscience and cannot be trusted. Wike stated this, yesterday, at the flag off of Woji-Aleto-Alesa-Refinery road and bridge with spur to the East-West Road at Woji town.

7. Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has sacked some of his commissioners. The Governor made the announcement yesterday during the state executive meeting in Ibadan, the state capital.

8. The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, confirmed the re-arrest of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. A statement by Bar. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, IPOB/Nnamdi Kanu lead Counsel, urged Kanu’s prosecutor to respect his fundamental rights while in DSS custody.

9. An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday, sentenced a 24-year-old man, Sola Jegede, to death by hanging for dispossessing some men of their phones and money. Justice Oluwatoyin Abodunde gave the judgement.

10. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Tuesday raised concerns about tertiary institutions awarding fake certificates to persons who did not deserve them. The Registrar/Chief Executive of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede stated this yesterday.