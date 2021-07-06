nigerian-newspapers:-10-things-you-need-to-know-this-tuesday-morning

Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers:

1. The 17 governors from the Southern region have unanimously agreed that the next President of Nigeria should emerge from the region. This was the resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum at the end of a meeting, which was held at Lagos House, Alausa, on Monday.

2. The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed an amended version of the Criminal Justice Law of the State barring the Police from parading suspects before the media henceforth. The Deputy Speaker on behalf of the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa directed the acting Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, to convey the bill to the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his assent.

3. The Kano State House of Assembly, yesterday, suspended the Chairman, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado. Rimingado’s suspension followed a letter of complaint sent to the house by the Accountant General of the state, who accused the anti-corruption boss of insubordination.

4. In the early hours of Monday, soldiers thwarted an attack on Faith Academy, a secondary school owned by Living Faith Church Worldwide, founded by Bishop David Oyedepo. The Kaduna State Police Command through the Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige confirmed the attack.

5. Many students were yesterday, abducted from Bethel Baptist Secondary School, Maramara Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The Kaduna State Police Command confirmed the incident, saying 17 students have been rescued.

6. The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Yalwaji Katagum on Monday, collapsed during an official engagement in Bauchi State. She was later stabilized and moved to the amenity ward at the Trauma Centre of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH).

7. Hours after bandits attacked and abducted 140 students from Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna government has ordered immediate closure of 13 schools in locations vulnerable to bandit attacks. The directive issued by Director General of Quality Assurance Authority in the Ministry of Education, Umma Ahmed, to proprietors of private schools, said the closure was with immediate effect.

8. Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, has warned that there will be a “huge squawk” if the truth is known about how the Federal Government arrested the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu. He said this during an interview with BBC Pidgin.

9. The Imo State Police Command says it has arrested four members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, a security wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for allegedly planning to plant explosives in a military checkpoint along Owerri/Orlu road in Imo State. The State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro confirmed the arrest.

10. The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has urged the Southern Governors Forum to zone the 2023 Presidency to the South-East in the interest of fair play and justice. Spokesman for the Ohanaeze, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, who said the group backed the southern governors’ position that the region should produce the President in 2023, said the region must be magnanimous in conceding to South-East the Presidency.