nigerian-newspapers:-10-things-you-need-to-know-this-sunday-morning

Here is today's summary from Nigerian Newspapers:

1. Gunmen have attacked the Ajaokuta Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi State, killing some policemen and abducting 14 Indians. At least two police officers were killed in the attack, which happened on Saturday morning.

2. Unknown gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have attacked Agwa Divisional Police headquarters in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, killing four policemen. They stormed the police station on Friday night, also razed part of the divisional property, including vehicles.

3. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede has appealed to striking lecturers to return to class by suspending the ongoing strike in favour of students. Oloyede made the appeal on Saturday while monitoring the 2022 mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

4. Gbenga Oyekunle Power, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dumped the party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The politician, who aspired for the Kwara APC ticket for Offa/Oyun/Ifelodun Federal Constituency, will now run for the seat on the ADC platform.

5. The four persons abducted by some unknown gunmen in Ondo State have regained their freedom. The victims, who include a traditional chief, Mukaila Bello of Ikare Akoko in Akoko North-East Local Government of the State, Mr Adeniran Adeyemo, Mr Bashiru Adekile and Chief Gbafinro, were kidnapped by gunmen along Owo-Ikare Expressway on Thursday.

6. The Lagos State Police Command has invited music star, Kizz Daniel for questioning. Kizz is expected to appear for seizing a bus belonging to a laundry company for allegedly damaging his clothes worth millions of Naira.

7. The South-West arm of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has joined the push for the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu. Notable South-West members of the PDP said on Saturday that with the All Progressives Congress picking its Presidential candidate from the South-West in the person of Bola Tinubu, the PDP would also need an influential politician from the region to be the party’s chairman.

8. The All Progressives Congress in Ogun State has berated a former governor of the State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun over his comment that Governor Dapo Abiodun did not win the 2019 governorship election. The party said Amosun, a chieftain of the APC, was suffering from “political amnesia and out-of-office loneliness.”

9. Some suspected car snatchers on Friday stole a car belonging to an Abuja-based housewife, Mrs. Nonso Emerenini, in the Kuje area of Abuja. It was gathered that Emerenini parked the car along the road and went to the Forest Market, Kuje, to buy foodstuff when the suspected car snatchers broke into it and drove away with it.

10. As a result of the meeting between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, a 14-member panel has been set up to consult and make recommendations which both men will consider.