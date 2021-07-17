nigerian-newspapers:-10-things-you-need-to-know-this-saturday-morning

Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers:

1. The controversial Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, was yesterday arrested by the Kano State police command. Abubakar Aminu Ibrahim, one of the aides of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, confirmed the Sheik’s arrest in a social media post.

2. Governor Sani Bello of Niger State has assented to some laws, among which is anti-kidnapping and cattle rustling law that recommended death by hanging for culprits. Bello disclosed this on Friday during a brief event held at the Government House, Minna the State capital.

3. Chukwuma Soludo, one of the candidates of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, who was removed by the INEC, says he is still in the race. In a statement which his campaign organisation issued on his behalf, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said he remains the valid candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

4. The House of Representatives, on Friday, passed a conditional electronic transmission of election results. The House had on Friday been told that about 49% of polling units in Nigeria are without a network by the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC).

5. The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, yesterday, said it is offended over the claims by the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, that the North still has four years to rule Nigeria, after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari. OYC’s President-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, in a statement cautioned against pushing Ndigbo to the wall in Nigeria.

6. Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has directed for the payment of July Salary before Eid-Kabir Sallah celebration. The Governor gave the directive on Friday before departing to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj.

7. The Federal Government has said Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, is trying to acquire a new passport to flee the country. This was contained in a letter by the Nigeria Immigration Service dated July 9, 2021, addressed to the Director-General, Department of State Services, the Inspector General of Police and the DG, National Intelligence Agency.

8. New Orleans Saints defensive tackle, David Onyemata said Friday he has been told he has been banned by the NFL after testing positive for a banned substance. Reports on the NFL Network and the league website said the suspension was for six games for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

9. A former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has bemoaned what he described as the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on his campaign promises. The former governor said this in an interview with BBC Yoruba.

10. A federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday convicted three people for cybercrime, otherwise known as ‘yahoo-yahoo.’ They were dragged before Justice Mohammed Sanni of the Federal High by the Ilorin Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).