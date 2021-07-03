nigerian-newspapers:-10-things-you-need-to-know-this-saturday-morning

Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers:

1. Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was detained in Kenya for eight days, according to Ifeanyi Ejiofor, his lawyer. Ejiofor made the claim after he visited the IPOB leader in the Department of State Services (DSS) custody on Friday.

2. Bandits have abducted 13 women between Manini and Udawa town along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway, on their way to a wedding ceremony. The State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Jalige Mohammed confirmed the incident.

3. Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said bandits or Boko Haram terrorists cannot be compared with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). In an interview with BBC Pidgin, yesterday, El-Rufai said it is wrong to compare bandits with Kanu saying bandits are only doing business.

4. Sunday Igboho, self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, has vowed to go on with the “Yoruba Nation” rally that his group scheduled for Saturday. Igboho had announced the cancellation of the rally after the Department of State Services (DSS) raided his residence in Ibadan on Wednesday but in a Facebook live broadcast on Thursday, Igboho said the rally will hold as scheduled.

5. Director-General of Kenyan Immigration Services, Alexander Muteshi, has denied knowledge of the arrest and extradition of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). In an interview on Thursday, Muteshi said he could not tell if Kanu was arrested in Kenya.

6. The federal government yesterday said it is targeting to spend N900 billion on subsidizing petrol next year. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, stated this on Thursday at the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework /Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) public presentation, adding that the projected budget will have a deficit of 3.05 percent.

7. Steve H Hanke, an American applied economist at John Hopkins University, Baltimore, yesterday, berated President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. He made the remark on Friday via a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

8. President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that the agriculture policy of his administration is beginning to yield positive fruits in the country. The President who said this while receiving Hailemariam Dessalegn, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia on Friday disclosed that Nigeria fell back to agriculture because crude oil is no longer sustainable.

9. Nigeria and Pakistan have signed an accord to fight terrorism, a global challenge that has wreaked havoc in many countries. On Friday, Defence Minister, Bashir Magashi pledged the Nigerian military continued cooperation with the Pakistani Armed Forces.

10. Politicians in the north with ambition to contest for President in 2023 were told yesterday to consider the All Progressives Congress’ agreement to rotate power between the North and the South. Former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima made the call yesterday.