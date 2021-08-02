nigerian-newspapers:-10-things-you-need-to-know-this-monday-morning

Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers:

1. Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force, was yesterday, suspended over his indictment by FBI. In a statement on Sunday, Ikechukwu Ani, spokesman of the Police Service Commission, said Kyari’s suspension took effect on Saturday.

2. Seven persons were reportedly killed and over 200 houses were burnt when armed bandits suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked Jebu Miango community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State in the early hours of Sunday. A lawmaker representing Rukuba/Irigwe Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon Musa Agah Avia, confirmed the incident.

3.The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has said N8 billion is being spent annually on waste management in the Federal Capital Territory. The Minister made the disclosure in a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media, Mr Austin Elemue, on Sunday in Abuja.

4. Akwa United are the champions of 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season. The Uyo-based side were confirmed the League winners on Sunday evening after they beat visiting Mountain of Fire Ministry (MFM) FC 5-2 in one of matchday 37 games.

5. At least, one person was killed at Shasha community in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital yesterday following a fresh crisis that broke out in the area, during the weekend. Public Relations Officer of the State Police command, Adewale Osifeso confirmed the death of the victim in the fresh crisis.

6. Pelumi Olajengbesi, one of the Nigeria-based lawyers of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, has urged the Nigeria Police Force to make the trial of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, over alleged bribery open. In a statement on Sunday, Pelumi, who commended the Nigeria police for starting a probe also demanded that journalists should be allowed to cover Kyari’s trial.

7. Two suspected armed robbers have been set ablaze by an angry mob in Anambra State. The incident occurred at Mmili ezi Igbo in Oraukwu community, Idemmili North Local Government Area on Sunday morning. Anambra Police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident.

8. Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Prof Moji Adeyeye has decried the incessant rejection of food and agricultural commodities from Nigeria by the United States of America and the European Union (EU) member countries on account of poor quality.

9. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency says it has recovered 35 wraps of cocaine from a lady passenger at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos. Mr Femi Babafemi, NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

10. The federal government is set to divert traffic from the ever-busy Apapa-Oshodi expressway from August 9th. Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, explained that the Oshodi bound lane would be barred from vehicular movement from 12:00 midnight of 9th August 2021 and reopened partially on the midnight of 14th August 2021 for the first phase of repairs.