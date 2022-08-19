nigerian-newspapers:-10-things-you-need-to-know-this-friday-morning

Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers

1. Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has struck out a suit seeking nullification of submission of the name of Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last July 26 election. The judge on Thursday struck down the suit on the ground that the plaintiff lacked the locus standi to institute the case.

2. President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, as well as relevant agencies to address the threats posed by explosive remnants in the North East. The President issued the order on Thursday on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day 2022 in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

3. The Kaduna State Government, on Thursday, said security operatives have cleared the camp of a notorious bandit, Lawal Kwalba, in Rafin Dawa and recovered 27 bags of fertilizer in the Dende general area of Chikun Local Government. Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, in a statement, said troops also recovered some batteries, one motorcycle and two mobile phones.

4. The Minister of Finance and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has disclosed that Nigeria spends N18.69 billion daily on petroleum subsidies. She stated this on Thursday when she appeared before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating oil subsidies.

5. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that from next week, Nigerians will be able to transact on eNaira wallets through the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data code on mobile phones. Godwin Emefiele, the CBN Governor, disclosed this at the Grand Finale of the 2022 eNaira Hackathon in Abuja, on Thursday.

6. A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, fixed October 12 for hearing, a suit seeking disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu from 2023 election on alleged certificate forgery. Justice Obiora Egwuatu fixed the new date to enable parties in the suit complete filing of their processes and exchange the same as required by law before the adjourned date.

7. The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State did not stop the sit-at-home order in the State. Emma Powerful, the spokesperson of IPOB, said the group cancelled the sit-at-home order on the advice of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

8. The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has given a reason why its meeting with the Federal Government of Nigeria ended in a deadlock earlier this week. ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, in a statement on Thursday said ASUU rejected the Federal Government’s offer because it is “miserable”.

9. The Lagos State Government has extended the ban on commercial motorcycles, (okada) to four more Local Government Areas and five Local Council Development Areas. The Commissioner for Transport, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, confirmed this on Thursday.

10. Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that what transpired during the meeting between former president Olusegun Obasanjo and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, assures of the latter’s victory, come 2023. Gbajabiamila made the statement on Thursday while speaking at the Surulere Local Government Area APC meeting in Surulere, Lagos.