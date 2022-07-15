nigerian-newspapers:-10-things-you-need-to-know-this-friday-morning

Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers:

1. The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has raised alarm that Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State could be exposed to massive rigging and unprecedented vote buying. A member of the CDD Election Analysis Centre (EAC), Prof. Victor Isumonah, raised the alarm on Thursday in Abuja.

2. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is not its job to prevent vote-buying during an election. INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun State, Prof Abdulganiy Raji, stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday morning.

3. President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered members of the Nigerian Armed Forces to confront terrorists and wipe them off the face of the earth. The President gave the order at the Jaji Military Cantonment in Kaduna State while addressing military officers at the graduation ceremony of 247 students of the Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC).

4. Borno State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Shehu Lawan, has been elected as All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for Borno Central Senatorial District in the 2023 elections. Lawan replaced Senator Kashim Shettima, who was nominated as Vice Presidential candidate of the party.

5. An Ikeja Special Offences Court has convicted embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor. In a two-hour judgment, on Thursday, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo convicted Baba Ijesha of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, and handed him a 16-year-jail sentence.

6. The ECOWAS Court has declared unlawful the suspension of Twitter by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, and ordered the administration not to repeat it. This development is coming on the heels of a suit by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 176 concerned Nigerians.

7. Ex-Governor of Edo State and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has dismissed the controversy over the choice of a Muslim running mate by the APC presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

8. At least two persons have been hospitalized after gunmen attacked officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State. INEC Chairman, Information, Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

9. The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday postponed the official unveiling of former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shetima, as the running mate to its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. Shetima was earlier scheduled to be presented to party members at the APC national Secretariat on Thursday, but it was postponed indefinitely.

10. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has instituted a lawsuit compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to prevent the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; and Labour Party standard bearer, Peter Obi, from replacing their running mates with Senator Kashim Shettima and Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, respectively.