nigerian-newspapers:-10-things-you-need-to-know-this-friday-morning

Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers:

1. A London court, yesterday, ordered the continued remand of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice. The court directed that Ekweremadu and his wife remain in the custody of the country’s police department until August 4, 2022, after denying them bail a second time.

2. The Federal Government has declared Monday 11th and Tuesday 12th July 2022, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration. The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola made this known in a statement on Thursday.

3. The relatives and friends of the remaining 50 abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers held a peaceful street protest in Kaduna yesterday to demand the immediate rescue of their loved ones held in captivity for 100 days.

4. Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said Tuesday’s attack on the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre by terrorists speaks volumes about the failure of the country’s security architecture. In a statement yesterday, the lawmaker said the attack would not have been possible without involvement of insiders.

5. Two officers of the Nigeria Police Force are currently in detention over the invasion of Kuje Prison in Abuja. It was gathered that the two police officers were nabbed after their communication with some of the escapees was intercepted.

6. An automobile accident within Kano metropolis has resulted in the death of two middle-aged women who were returning from shopping for the Sallah celebration. According to reports, the incident happened yesterday morning.

7. Controversial pastor based in Onitsha, Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Odumeje, better known as “Indaboski Bahose”, was on Thursday manhandled by security agents who accompanied officials that demolished a building in his church. The house was reportedly marked for demolition earlier.

8. The Federal Government on Thursday began uploading the data of 60 terrorists and other criminals who escaped from prison on Tuesday to the International Criminal Police Organisation database. The Spokesman, Nigeria Correctional Service, Umar Abubakar, who confirmed this on Thursday, disclosed that the names, pictures and other data of the inmates have been circulated to other security agencies.

9. Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos State, on Thursday, convicted and sentenced a fake army general, Hassan Kareem, aka Bolarinwa Abiodun, to seven years’ imprisonment. Kareem was convicted after he admitted to using the name of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to defraud a businessman, Bamidele Safiriyu, of N266.5m.

10. A 29-year-old fake kidnap suspect, Segun Mafimidowo, on Thursday, confessed that he faked his alleged kidnap in order to get money from his parents. Mafimidowo said this during the parade of 42 suspected criminals at the Ogun State Police Command headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.