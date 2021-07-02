nigerian-newspapers:-10-things-you-need-to-know-this-friday-morning

Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers:

1. The Department of State Services (DSS) has declared Sunday Adeyemo, a self-acclaimed activist, popularly called Sunday Igboho, wanted. The DSS made the declaration at a press briefing where it confirmed gunning down two of Igboho’s allies at his Ibadan residence.

2. The House of Representatives was divided on Thursday over the ban on Twitter. The development came yesterday while the House was considering the report of its Committee on lifting the ban on the microblogging platform.

3. Moves by the National Assembly to amend the Nigeria Press Council (NPC) Act to abridge the freedom of speech and the press has received attacks as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed the bill was a desperate attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to curtail free speech ahead of the 2023 polls. National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan stated this in an interview.

4. Fourteen years after the first attempt was made, the Senate and House of Representatives, yesterday, passed into law the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). The Senate also approved a 30 per cent funding mechanism for Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) profit to fund exploration of frontier basins in parts of the country where search for crude oil in commercial quantities is ongoing.

5. The Federal Government said it has launched a manhunt for collaborators of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and would prosecute them irrespective of their status in the society. At a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, revealed that Nigeria’s intelligence and security agencies in collaboration with countries rearrested the fugitive.

6. Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has advised the Federal Government to ensure rule of law and due process is followed in Nnamdi Kanu’s prosecution. Governor Wike, who made this assertion during a television interview, explained that irrespective of the differences the arrested IPOB leader has with Rivers State government, due process must be followed in his prosecution.

7. An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti on Thursday sentenced a cleric, Prophet Olakanye Oni, to life imprisonment over the circumstances that led to the death of a woman who came to him for spiritual healing. Justice Abiodun Adesodun sentenced the cleric to life imprisonment for manslaughter.

8. The African Union, the Federal Government and COVAX, a coalition consisting of the World Health Organisation, Gavi and Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, on Thursday expressed surprise about the European Union’s decision not to accept the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in India.

9. The country’s external reserves maintained a downward trend as it lost $905.5m in June, figures obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria showed on Thursday. According to the CBN’s data on the movement of reserves, the reserves fell to $33.32bn as of the end of June 30 from $34.23bn on May 31.

10. The British Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) in Lagos, Ben Llewellyn-Jones has reiterated that the UK will continue to drive a discussion on Nigeria as a safe place for investment. He gave the assurance after inaugurating Reckitt – a global leader in hygiene, health and nutrition, sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) Head Office in Lagos.