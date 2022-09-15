Nigerian Mother Advises Her Son On Why She Prefers Him Doing Yahoo Yahoo (VIDEO)

A young boy from Nigeria posted a video of a startling conversation he had with his mother about his job decision.The man asked his mother to decide whether he should pursue a white-collar job or become a Yahoo boy, an online fraudster.

His mother was originally hesitant to respond, but he insisted by saying that he wants to leave Yahoo and join the working class in order to get a response.

She argued that office work is not lucrative and that Yahoo Boys are wealthy because they “work with grace.”

Watch video below;

Reacting,

mabyluuv wrote; Normalizing bullshit, so doing yahoo is now a norm 🤮🤮🤮🤮

chy_wayers wrote; I hope when her bank account is cleared up by a local gee, she won’t go to the banking hall to create a scene there🤷‍♂️🙄

tallbosschic commented; Which generation did this woman come from?😂😂 But mummy , office work they pay naw, na you one am fast fast. Fraud is not good😢

