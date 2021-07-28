Home NEWS Nigerian missions abroad to deliver passports by mail
Nigerian missions abroad to deliver passports by mail

Nigerian missions are set to deliver passports to applicants through courier.

The Federal Government said this will end the stress they go through before obtaining the document.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Gabriel Aduda said this while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York, United States.

The diplomat disclosed that the ministry was discussing with some courier companies to pilot the scheme.

The companies will take the passports to the applicants’ doorsteps after payments of mandatory fees and completion of forms online.

“We don’t want them to come to the missions anymore; it will be delivered to them and we have four consulates to pilot the innovation,’’ he said.

Aduda directed embassies to hold regular meetings with nationals to get their feedback and for exchange of ideas.

Nigerians abroad have long demanded improved consular services, easy passport issuance and delivery, emergency travel certificates, among others.

bioreports reports that the issues are often discussed among citizens in foreign countries who mostly complain about the service missions provided.

