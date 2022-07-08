nigerian-man-working-as-a-prison-officer-in-the-us-arrested-for-sexually-assaulting-an-inmate-about-50-times

A Nigerian man working at a correctional facility in Annapolis, US, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female inmate about 50 times.

The 55-year-old man, Tajudeen Olarotimi Durodoye, was apprehended by the Anne Arundel County Police on Thursday, July 4, following an investigation into a sexual contact allegation in June.

The female inmate who spoke with the police, had accused Durodoye of sexually assaulting her between 40 to 50 times in the past few months.

She alleged that the correctional officer would come to her cell and ask her to remove her clothes. On other occasions, he would tell her over an intercom to perform sex acts on herself in front of an in-cell camera.

After checking the jail’s CCTV footage, investigators discovered that Durodoye reached into the woman’s cell and touched her private part after she lifted her shirt up one night in May.

Upon interrogation, Durodoye admitted to touching the inmate’s naked body on different occasions but said it was consensual.

He has now been charged with 20 sex offense and assault charges, including five counts of second-degree rape by a District Court Commissioner but prosecutors said they can’t pursue the charges due to lack of evidence.

Durodoye has however been remanded in jail without bail pending a bond review on Friday, July 8.