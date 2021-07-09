nigerian-man-surprises-young-street-seller,-buys-all-her-wares,-gifts-extra-10k-for-the-girl’s-mother

A Nigeria man has been celebrated on social media for his kind gestures towards young street sellers and hawkers

The man in a video he shared on Facebook stormed a busy road where he found a young street seller

He not only bought all the wares of the girl but gave an extra 10k for the mum of the youngster who is without a father

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian man has put smiles on the faces of sellers and street hawkers on a busy road and thus, earned the praises of people on social media.

The man started off with a young girl who sold wares. In a video he shared on Facebook, Mc Allamano engaged the girl in a conversation and learnt that she was mandated to sell all the wares for 4k but had only sold 1k worth of items.

The young street seller is without a father

Photo Credit: Mc allamano

Source: Facebook

To the youngster’s surprise, Mc Allamano bought all the wares for 5k. Upon learning that the girl is fatherless, he gave an additional 10k for her mum.

In another scene, he bought all sachet water sold by a young boy. The kindhearted man went on to donate all the purchases he made to an orphanage.

People praise the kindhearted man

Mc Allamano generous act was hailed by people on social media, others called on well-meaning individuals to take cue from the man in imparting lives around them.

Michael Yohanna Nadukku remarked:

“This is what Cornelius was doing and God notice him… The God of heaven whom make Cornelius and his households to be save bcux of generous heart, will notice you in all area of your life…amen.”

Sarah Odee wrote:

“I’m emotional and same time inspired. Helping people who can’t pay you back is priceless,this is the beauty of life.

“Givers don’t lack. Well done sir and God bless you richly.”

Asaana Aisha said:

“This man will never lack and may Allah grand him Hannah that is all I can say he is not doing show but he is trying to teach the rich men what they should have been doing.”

Akubata Victoria Ilechukwu commented:

“This is the type of people God is looking for in Nigeria and in whole world oo. We still have good ones God will bless you real good my son.”

Westly Mensah stated:

“I love this man. Sir!! God will bless you more. No matter what you say about or against him, his blessings will keep raining like August rain. Keep on sir. May God grand you more Grace sir.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Lady who sells noodles given N50,000 by stranger

Meanwhile, . previously reported that a lady who sold noodles was moved to tears as a stranger gifted her N50,000.

The stranger with the name Obaseki Daniel shared a video on Instagram in which he gifted Bisola N50,000 for sticking to her noodles business instead of selling her body to make money.

Bisola could be seen kneeling down for Obaseki and fighting back tears as the gift made her emotional.

The man’s kind act earned him the praises of social media users.

Source: . Nigeria