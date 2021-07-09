nigerian-man-sends-social-media-into-frenzy-as-he-celebrates-daughter-who-graduated-with-first-class

A man couldn’t contain his excitement over his daughter’s academic achievement and took to social media to announce it

The editor with a newspaper outfit celebrated his daughter for bagging a first-class in chemical engineering

Festus Akanbi said his daughter who graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) made him proud with her result

A man has taken to social media to blow his daughter’s trumpet over her stellar academic feat.

The proud dad, Festus Akanbi shared on LinkedIn a picture he took with the brilliant graduand who rocked an academic gown.

He said the first-class graduate made him proud

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Festus Akanbi

Festus’ daughter identified as Oluwaseun Akanbi bagged a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Lagos, Akoko (UNILAG).

He wrote:

“When your daughter makes you proud by graduating in a First Class category, Chemical Engineering, from the prestigious University of Lagos, it won’t be bad idea to celebrate her.

“Well done Seun Oluwaseun Akanbi.”

Social media users celebrate father and daughter

Oludolapo Adewale said:

“This is awesome Sir. Congratulations to her. I studied Chemical Engineering years back and it’s no mean feat. Kudos to your daughter. More wins.”

Fakunle Abiola stated:

“Congratulations to her. May the grace of God cooperate with her endeavours to fulfill awesome destiny.”

Jimi Akinniyi commented:

“Yes ké! Congratulations.”

Anthony Chiedozie Nwarache wrote:

“Congratulations sir.”

Man gushes over daughter who had two first-class degrees and a 4.0 in her MBA

Meanwhile, . previously reported that a Nigerian man had gushed over his daughter who bagged two first-class degrees and a 4.0 in her MBA.

Taking to his LinkedIn page, Dr. Akpan expressed gratitude to God for his daughter’s academic achievement and noted that he is very proud of the young lady identified as Jessica.

The Nigerian man recalled that the last time he attended his daughter’s graduation from Loyola Marymount University, she made him so proud by graduating with a degree in Film and Television Production, and another in Political Science with GPAs of 4.0 each.

His post read in part:

“The last time I attended your graduation from Loyola Marymount University, you made me so proud by graduating with a degree in Film and Television Production, and another in Political Science with GPAs of 4.0 each. What an exceptional achievement! I’m very proud of you Jessica. Congratulations!”

Source: .