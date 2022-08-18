nigerian-man-from-adamawa-state-claims-he-was-attacked-by-thugs-in-lagos-for-campaigning-for-peter-obi-on-his-automatic-wheelchair-(video)

John Solam, a physically challenged man from Adamawa state has claimed he was attacked by thugs in Lagos for campaigning for Peter Obi with his automatic wheelchair.

In a trending video on social media, the man who showed the damage done to his wheelchair and the injury he sustained from the alleged attack., stated that he shouldn’t be attacked for his choice.

“Them break my Machine (Wheelchair), beat me up and injured me everywhere simply because I put “Vote for Peter Obi” on the back of my machine. This thing is by choice, e no reach fight,” John said.

See video below;

In related news, Peter Obi recently advised Newly-registered Nigerians whose names were omitted from the Voters’ register to go and verify in a bid not to be disenfranchised.

He made the plea via twitter, it reads – This week, INEC commenced the display of Voters Register for claims and objections. This is time for newly registered Nigerians whose names were omitted or whose data were wrongly captured to go and verify. The process will last for one week. -PO