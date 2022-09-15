Home ENTERTAINMENT Nigerian Man Flaunts His Marriage, Narrates How His Wife Sold Her Phone To Settle His School Fees (PHOTOS)
Nigerians have lauded a young man named Kalu Kevin for using social media to publicize his marriage.In a private Facebook group where he posted the story, Kalu got netizens drooling at how he and his wife attended the same school, were in the same department, and were at the same level.

They got married when they were serving in the same state, he continued.

But he concluded by saying that his wife had sold her phone and used the cash to pay for his tuition.

Sharing the video, Kelvin wrote: ”Congrats to me and my wife. We graduated in same school, Same department, Same level, Serve same state, Married when serving our country, 5 years in relationship before marriage.

“Since year one we are cool. It’s not easy but we made it. Better girlfriend go enjoy. She once sold her phone for me to pay school fee”

@ChimaKa had this to say: “God when!! This is so beautiful to read.”

@Deborah Frank commented: “Wow!! I love this couple. This is the kind of stories we want to hear.”

