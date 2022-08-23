nigerian-man-dies-in-car-accident-hours-after-writing-“i-don’t-have-plan-b”-on-facebook

Hours after making a post about not having a plan B on his Facebook page, a young Nigerian man, identified as Khaleel Sulaiman, has perished in a motor accident.

The tragic accident took place in Plateau state over the weekend barely five hours after he wrote, “I don’t have plan (B) Is do or die” on his Facebook story.

Though the details of the accident are still sketchy as at the time of filing this report, friends and colleagues of the deceased have gone online to mourn his sudden and unfortunate demise.

In other news, the Ogun state police command has arrested a 49-year-old man, Amoda Bola, for allegedly impregnating his 14-year-old daughter and forcing her into prostitution.

The suspect, a resident of Idi Oro street, Ode Remo, was arrested on August 17 following a complaint received from the victim. The teenager had reported at Ode Remo divisional headquarters that her father, with whom she has been living with for some years now, has been having carnal knowledge of her.

She stated further that her father has also been inviting men to the house to sleep with her, after which the men will pay him money.

Following the complaint, the suspect, Amoda Bola, was arrested at his residence.