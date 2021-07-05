nigerian-man-challenges-people-with-his-fine-handwriting-that-looks-like-computer-font,-asks-them-to-a-contest

A Nigerian man, Johnson Chima Okpala, has left many awestruck as he showcased his handwriting with pride

Posting the showcase in a Facebook group, Johnson challenged anyone who was interested in a writing contest

Some social media users accepted the challenge and showed off their handwritten notes, others hailed his own

A young man earned the admiration of social media users as he showed off his fine handwriting.

Johnson Chima Okpala, sharing the note on the Facebook group Igbo Rant HQ, challenged people who thought theirs were better than his to post it.

His fine handwriting wowed many people on the internet

Photo Credit: Johnson Chima Okpala

Source: Facebook

The proud man wrote:

“If your handwriting can beat mine, come closer. challenge.”

The note he shared could easily be mistaken for something done with a typewriter and had the form of a computer font.

Nigerians react to his handwriting

Many expressed surprise at his writing look and praised him, others posted theirs in response to his challenge.

Hellen Chinweokwu Aduba said:

“Y’all have beautiful penmanship…not me….so long as I can read my jaga jaga I’m good to go.”

Goodness Young wrote:

“I have to read closely before I understand, hope you didn’t use dis handwriting for Waec? Lol make it little bigger it will be awesome.”

Onwenwa Nkemakonam Emmanuel commented:

“Na this kind handwriting I use for school that year wey make Lecturer carry me go e office to come explain wetin I write. Was asking if I was signing my signature all througj.

“He’ll ask, I’ll explain, he’ll mark.

“After everything, I said Sir I am very sorry for the stress.”

Opiah Geraldine remarked:

“My 8 year son’s writing is even finer than urs…d boy’s writing wins serious awards…at earlier stage his teacher use to think i write his assignments for him. Maybe his artistic work helps too.”

Lady wows many with her fine handwriting

Meanwhile, . previously reported that a Nigerian lady had challenged people with her fine handwriting.

In a post on Monday, February 15, the lady posted one of her school class notes to show off her fine art. Tweeps who believed they were equal to the task also posted theirs.

When people said the case would be different under a dictation situation, the lady proved them wrong with another photo.

