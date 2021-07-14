nigerian-man-breaks-record-as-he-wins-scholarship-award-in-canada,-defeats-102-persons-to-make-final

A Nigerian student schooling in a Canadian institution has won a scholarship award, breaking a record in the process

Joshua Okyere defeated a total of 102 semi-finalists to make the final cut of 15 scholars to be honoured with the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation Scholarship

The scholar made history as the third student from the University of Manitoba, Canada and the first in the PACS program to achieve such a feat

A Nigerian man, Joshua Okyere, has been named one of the winners of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation Scholarship.

The PhD student represented the University of Manitoba, an institution in Western Canada, in the keen scholarship contest that had 643 entries from 13 universities all over the world.

Joshua Okyere is one of the 15 scholars selected for the scholarship award

Photo Credit: umanitoba.ca

.

John faced stiff contest to make the final cut

John saw off competition from 102 persons in the semi-finals stage to make the final cut of 15 scholars for the award.

A statement from the university news website states that John’s feat makes him the third student in the institution’s history and the first person in the Peace and Conflict Studies (PACS) program he is studying to record such.

Dr. Kelly Main, an acting dean of the faculty of graduate studies of the university has reacted to John’s achievement.

He said:

“I would like to congratulate Joshua for this impressive achievement, he has joined a group of emerging scholars across Canada and will benefit from this experience for the rest of his career.

“The PACS program should also be proud of how their program has helped contribute to this success.”

According to a statement from the official website of the awarder of the scholarship, candidates who applied were accessed not only on their academic abilities but curiosity, creativity, entrepreneurial spirit, resilience, and their interest in and willingness to engage with a range of different opinions and perspectives.

