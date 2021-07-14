nigerian-man-becomes-ceo-after-he-was-abandoned-by-his-dad-at-age-2-and-mum-died-when-he-clocked-22

A young man, Eyitayo O, has got every reason to celebrate despite the challenges he has faced in life

Eyitayo has been battling life since when he was a young child as his father left him at the age of two

Despite losing his mother at the age of 22, the man went ahead to create a successful tech company in Nigeria

A Nigerian man, Eyitayo O, has taken to his LinkedIn page a few days to his 33rd birthday to appreciate God’s grace upon his life as he has had to deal with many struggles.

Eyitayo’s father abandoned him and his mum when he was just two years old, leaving his mother as his only backbone.

Despite all his struggles, he now pays many people’s salaries.

Photo source: Eyitayo O

I created something despite everything

At 22, his mother passed away. His life was so full of ups and downs, but despite all his challenges, the man succeeded in life and founded a tech company called Utiva.

In his post, he said:

“If you have never failed or experienced a low moment, you will never know some life principles. I have failed on many fronts and when I count my failures, I am always grateful to God for the grace that has kept me.”

About the challenges he faced running a company, he said there was a time the outfit ran out of money and paying salaries was impossible.

Rely on no one but God

Eyitayo stated that when he reached out to friends and family for a bailout, he was disgraced. He attributed all his success to God.

The young CEO advised people to always remain calm when they are faced with tough times and rely on God to pull them through.

. compiled some of the reactions to his post below:

Emmanuel Samuel:

“Inspiring! Thanks for sharing… PS: There’s just something about we July folks ; Happy birthday to us in advance.”

Ados Odeka said:

“Truly Inspiring. A super happy birthday in advance.”

Yomi Adebo said:

“Congratulations. Keep making more happen, even in the midst of obstacles and challenges. Do it well, good would come to you, do it right and you would always be on the right path to greatness…”

Moses Ihiabe said:

“Eyitayo O Congratulations brother, happy birthday in advance…”

Stephen Ijoma said:

“This is touching and inspiring, life itself is full of uncertainties, but what makes us who we are is the braveness of never to stay low, never to abide by law of failures.”

Another Nigerian surpasses challenges

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Tope Awotona, is a perfect example of the resilience Nigerians possess which always makes them succeed no matter the challenges.

Following the death of his father, the man promised that he will make him proud by becoming a successful entrepreneur.

According to Ankith Harathi who shared the story, the life of Tope took a grim turn as a child when he saw his father shot by men who demanded his car key. After that horrible event, his mother moved him and his siblings to the US.

Years later, he started a successful business which now has over 20 million subscribers and more than $60m (N22,875,000,000) yearly revenue.

Source: .