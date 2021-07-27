Nigerian law rubbished case against Nnamdi Kanu – Lawyer

Aloy Ejimakor, a counsel to the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has revealed how the Nigerian law backed the secessionist in the treason felony case filed against him by the Federal Government.

Ejimakor, who addressed reporters on Monday at Federal High Court Maitama Abuja where Kanu was expected to resume his trial, said “no Nigerian can be tried for any offence that is not supported by written law in the country”.

According to him, a section of the Nigerian constitution, ‘African Chattered of Human and People’s Right, Ratification and Enforcement Act’, chapter A-9 laws of Federation of Nigeria”, permits self determination.

He noted that the Article 1 of same chapter mandated the government to support its citizens exercising the right.

“Let’s get this clear, trial of what? Nothing can be built on nothing, we have made it clear. The counsel representing the four other defenders have made it clear in their applications that the main charge, ‘treasonable felony’ is not supported by any law in the Federation of Nigeria. It is there in the Nigerian constitution.

“And we have another law in this country, it is called ‘African Chatter of Human and People’s Right, Ratification and Enforcement Act’, chapter A-9 laws of Federation of Nigeria.

“Article 20 of that chapter made it clear that all citizens of Nigeria have the right of self determination. I’m not sure the office of the Attorney General of the Federation is aware of that.

“And article 1 said that the Nigerian State must do everything possible to assist the citizen or the country in exercising that right without any hindrance.

“So, the postponement and rejection of bail is what we are considering”, he said.