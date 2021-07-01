nigerian-lady-who-left-for-us-through-visa-lottery-gets-harvard-admission,-lives-her-american-dream

A young lady, Temi Olonilua, is living her American Dream years after migrating from Nigeria through a visa lottery scheme

The lady has been offered an admission to study for her master of business administration at Harvard University

Temi appreciated people who have offered support to her throughout the course of her journey to being great

A Nigerian lady, Temi Olonilua, is celebrating her massive win in the US as she got admission to study for her MBA at Harvard Business School.

In a LinkedIn post, she said that getting into the university has been a longtime dream for her. In the summer, Temi will start her studies as a Toiho Foundation fellow.

The lady said she is happy she finally accomplished her dream.

Photo source: LinkedIn/Temi Olonilua

With the new admission, the lady resigned from her job at the energy company called Con Edison. She said she is thankful for the amazing teammates that she has worked with at the outfit.

This has been my dream

Temi revealed that when she earlier said she had a five-year plan as a new addition to the company, she had no idea how things would turn out.

According to her, it took a combination of self-reflection, patience, and hard work to get to where she is today.

A part of her post read:

“Y’all this first-generation college graduate from Nigeria that moved to America on visa lottery in pursuit of the elusive American Dream is going to HARVARD! I am the embodiment of my family’s wildest imaginations!”

You did it!

compiled some of the reactions to her post below:

Stefany Sandoval said:

“So proud of you!! Go show them. The sky is the limit.”

Kevin Nguenkam said:

“See you on campus soon rockstar!”

Shaunte Mears-Watkins said:

“Temi Olonilua – Congratulations! Your post is full of so much joy that I had to join in the chorus wishing you well. You are going to find the experience at HBS to be an exhilarating, thought provoking, challenging, and life changing 2 years. I can’t wait to see the great things you will do with it. I wish you the best.”

Harmony U said:

“Hi Temi, I don’t know you but let me join others in congratulating you on this wonderful news! All the best to you on this new, challenging and exciting chapter in your life.”

