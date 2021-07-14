nigerian-lady-tells-horrifying-story-of-how-she-was-kidnapped,-beaten-and-raped-after-she-entered-a-wrong-bus.

A Nigerian lady has shared her ordeal at the hands of kidnappers.

According to the lady, she boarded a bus at the park in Enugu to Rivers State but the next thing she could remember was that she woke up in a bungalow, tied to a chair.

She said she was repeatedly raped and beaten while two others who could not meet the demands of their captors were brutally murdered.





Read her chilling account below ;

On 23rd June I was traveling from Enugu to Rivers State I entered a wrong bus at the park, the last thing I can remember very well was texting my sister that I was already on my way, after that I heard a something cold on my noise and I dozed off

And woke up where there’s only but one bungalow and 6 of us tied to a chair immediately I knew I have been kidnapped. There was this guy sitting down with a gun looking at us without saying a word until one huge looking man came out of the bungalow and started telling Us to pray first with a hot slap, after that, he then told us that we have been kidnapped, and we should not be afraid that as soon as our relatives cooperate with them nothing’s going to happen to us. He asked the first person his name and who to call,

The guy’s name was Philip, Philip said he doesn’t have anyone to call that he is just a normal business man trying to make needs, they skipped him and said he wasn’t ready to cooperate yet. Long story short now reached my turn it’s only my sister I can call which they did and They told my sister if she likes, she should go and tell the police or army that there’s nothing they can do (that was when I knew my own has finished), they told my sister that she’ll pay N3,000,000 or she won’t see me again, my father is not too strong so my sister Had to keep everything away from my father. Fast forward to Philip and others, 2 people were killed right in front of me (Philip and One girl) because they couldn’t meet up with their demands and the other 3 people were released with 2M each. The reason why they didn’t kill me Was because my sister was picking up calls even after a week and cooperating with them, my sister had to sell some things and borrow up and down to pay 2M and on top of that right from 26th every night I eat beating, and get raped by two of them

When my sister Paid the money I was dropped off at 4corners near agbani at night, I am currently in a hospital receiving treatment which, I am so traumatized, I need help. I can’t take Philip & that girl they killed off my head. They killed and cut them into pieces.