nigerian-lady-paints-moment-crowd-looted-palliatives-warehouse-in-jos,-says-she-used-8-months-to-do-it

A young Nigerian lady, Jessica, has become popular online after her painting of a palliative looting incident in Jos went viral

The work captured the moment some people were trying to make a forceful entry into a warehouse

When social media users discovered that Jessica spent eight months on the painting, they marvelled at her commitment

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A very talented Nigerian lady has used her skill to paint the popular picture showing the moment a crowd went berserk and looted a warehouse of COVID-19 palliatives in Jos.

In an Instagram post, the artist revealed that it took her eight months of hard work to make the great piece.

Many people praised her for a job well done.

Photo source: @jesstake.art

Source: Instagram

Is this a painting or picture?

If you were not told it is a painting, you would most probably mistake it for the actual pictures from the scene of the chaos.

The artwork shows a crowd atop a house as they made a frenetic move to pull roof sheets off the building to gain entry.

There is arguably no artwork that captures what Jessica did with the painting.

See her Instagram post below:

You’re really skilled

. compiled some of the reactions below:

__vinc3 said:

“Awesome! I admire your consistence.”

pan_africann said:

“Lmaoooo you don finally finish am.”

cera1411 said:

“Palliative wahala….u did an amazing job…weldon.”

dyclembat_007 said:

“Are you kidding me! Wow, this is an amazing piece.”

khadyjah said:

“Proud of you baby girl.”

mock.ingj said:

“This is so beautiful, you’re so talented.”

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Another great Nigerian artist was celebrated

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that a Nigerian artist, Ayogu Kingsley, showcased his artistic gift as he posted his life-like painting of a boy on the internet.

Titling his masterpiece Brave child, he said the project is his recent work. Many, in their hundreds, commented on the beauty of his art.

Sharing the work on social media, the man attached four photos that show the painting in great detail. One of the pictures has him in his studio in front of the piece.

Source: .