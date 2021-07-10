nigerian-lady-graduates-with-4.85-cgpa-in-philosophy-from-unilag,-many-react-to-her-success

A Nigerian lady called Francisca Ogechi Okwelehie has finished her masters from UNILAG with an amazing grade

Francisca acknowledged God in making the victory possible as she suggested that she is hunting for PhD soon

Many people congratulated the philosophy graduate as her friends on Facebook said they feel proud

A Nigerian lady, Francisca Ogechi Okwelehie, has been praised for her great academic effort after she graduated with a 4.85 CGPA.

Ogechi said it has been God’s grace all the way. The graduate said she went for her masters and conquered it all.

Her Facebook friends congratulated her.

Photo source: Francisca Ogechi Okwelehie

Source: Facebook

PhD in view

After her impressive run in getting her second degree, the lady is considering going for a doctorate degree very soon. She attached two photos of herself in a graduation gown.

Many people sent her messages of congratulations as they said that they were really amazed by her academic feat.

See her Facebook post below:

We are proud of you

. compiled some of the reactions below:

Charles Opara said:

“Wow very proud of my beautiful sister more win.”

Dayo Ibitayo Phillips said:

“Congratulations Francisca.”

Francis Nwazuo said:

“Franca my sister, congratulations. May God continue to lift you higher in Jesus Name, Amen.”

Olivia Onyinye said:

“Congratulations dearie…. this is the beginning of great things to come.”

Vera Umanah said:

“Wow.. my babe is killing it….congratulations dear.”

Sandra Ijesse said:

“Congratulations to you dear! Greater heights in Jesus name.”

