nigerian-lady-‘breaks-record’-in-nigerian-university,-gathers-9-awards-at-graduation-ceremony

A Nigerian lady has become the pride of her family and school after she emerged as the best in eight different courses in university

Halima graduated with a total of nine awards with the ninth honouring her as the most excellent medical student

Many people who reacted to her achievement on Facebook were amazed that a single individual could pull off such academic weights

A Nigerian lady, Halima Yayajo, has made a great achievement in Gombe State University, packing a total of nine awards to herself.

A Facebook user, Fadilat Idris, claimed the lady broke a record in the university as she attached some of the plaques that were given to her.

Halima became the best in almost everything academic in school.

She got it all

Halima, among many feats, emerged as the best student in medical biochemistry, histopathology, community medicine, clinical pharmacology, and anaesthesia.

As if that was not enough, the lady was honoured as the overall best medical student. One of the photos shared on the platform showed the lady in her graduation gown.

At the time of writing this report, her achievements have drawn tens of comments on Facebook.

She is a wonder

Another Nigerian lady broke a record

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Paula-Peace James-Okoro celebrated her success as she finished from Covenant University with a 4.98/5.0 CGPA.

Bagging a first-class in Biochemistry, the lady thanked God for making her an overcomer through her study period in the institution.

Sharing how very grateful she is about it all, the lady said that bagging a degree is the beginning of the many things to come.

One of the snaps has her on the podium as she gave a farewell speech in the presence of deans and professors.

