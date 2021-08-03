nigerian-ig-comedienne,-ada-jesus-acquires-new-honda-cross-tour-suv-(video)

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Ada Jesus better known with username, Nons Miraj, has joined the league of skit makers who have acquired whips for themselves.

Not long after it was reported of her colleague, Zic Aloma who also bought a new car, the comedienne who’s featured in a number of social media skits has also acquired a ride of her own.

Nons_miraj who boasts of over 400k followers on her Instagram page bought a new Honda Cross Tour SUV and her colleague, ZicsAloma took to his stories to celebrate her latest acquisition.

In a video he shared, the comedienne is seen dancing happily by her new glittery SUV while he congratulates her. Watch video,