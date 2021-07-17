Home NEWS Nigerian Idol Winner Kingdom Gets Scholarship, Appointed Youth Ambassador
Kingdom Kroseide and Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri.

Winner of Nigerian Idol Season six signing competition, Kingdom Kroseide, has been awarded an educational scholarship and ambassadorial appointment by the Bayelsa State Government.

The State Governor Douye Diri announced this on Friday when he received Kingdom and his team at the Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The 24-year-old singer who is presently an undergraduate at the Federal University, Otuoke was awarded a scholarship up to his Master’s Degree level.

“In appreciation of the honour you have brought to the state, I hereby announce that you are on the scholarship of the Bayelsa State Government. As you finish your first degree and if you proceed for a Master’s Degree, the scholarship would also cover your programme.

“You are also appointed as an ambassador of the youths of Bayelsa State,” the governor said.

The Nigerian Idol winner while appreciating the governor thanked his fans for their support and the Bayelsa State Government for actively participating in his success story.

Kingdom, last week Sunday, emerged winner of the Nigerian Idol season 6 competition winning a cash prize of N30 million, a brand new SUV, 6 track EP recording deal, among other prizes.


