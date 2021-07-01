Home hearsay Nigerian guy who did the “Who go visit me Bayi” viral video celebrates his triumphant entry into a tertiary institution. (Photos)
Femi, the young man who became an overnight internet celebrity after his video went viral all over Nigeria and beyound has added another feather to his cap.

For Femi, he was just making a joyful video the day he flaunted Naira notes, saying “Who go visit me bayi?” and screaming “Money!!”.

Never would he have thought that he would become a “latestceleb” but as life would have it, mother luck smiled on him.

His video has been reposted and recreated so many times and he’s even featured on some skits by popular Instagram content creators.

In the latest honour on his proverbial badge, Femi shared photos taken on his Matrictulation day and he thanked God for how far he has come.

He shared the photos and wrote ;

Happy Matriculation to me . It’s all been God🙏🙏

