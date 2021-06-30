The Federal Government has approved the extension of the deadline for National Identification Number (NIN) and SIM data verification to July 26.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, on behalf of the Nigerian Government, has thanked Nigerians for their patience and compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise.







This was disclosed on Tuesday, via a statement signed jointly signed by the Public Affairs Director, National Communications Commission, Ikechukwu Adinde and Head, Corporate Affairs, National Identity Management Commission, Kayode Adegoke.

The statement noted that the federal government approved the extension as part of its effort to make it easier for its citizens and residents to obtain the NIN.

The earlier deadline would have lapsed on Wednesday, June 30.

According to the agencies, at least 57.3 million Nigerians have enrolled for the NIN, with an average of three to four SIMs per NIN.

“The decision to extend the deadline was made after a request by stakeholders on the need to consolidate the enrolment and NIN-SIM verification process following the rapid increase in the number of enrolment systems across the country,” the statement said.

The agencies also noted that as of June 28, a total of 5,410 enrolment systems have been made available nationwide to “significantly ease the NIN enrolment process and subsequent linkage of NIN to SIM.

“It is worthy of note that there were only about 800 such enrolment systems as of December 2020.

“The Federal Government has approved the extension as part of its effort to make it easier for its citizens and residents to obtain the NIN and it is important to take advantage of the extension.”

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Umar Garba Dambatta, and the Director-General/CEO of that National Identity Management Commission, Aliyu Azeez, also urged citizens and legal residents to make sure they use the opportunity to complete the process of enrolment and verification.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have vowed not to link their SIM cards to their NINs, alleging that there is a sinister motive behind the government initiative.

The became stronger following the controversy around Pantami over his past positions on activities of extremist groups, Al-Qaeda and Taliban, which he commended.