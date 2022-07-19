nigerian-govt-condemns-opposition-to-water-bill-as-critics-allege-‘fulani-interest’

The Federal Government of Nigeria said it will not be deterred by “detractors sponsoring false narratives” against the passage of the National Water Resources Bill.

Ministry of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, condemned opposition to the bill at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adamu stated that agitation against the bill would not do the country any good.

The bill, which triggered controversy in the National Assembly between 2017 and 2020 has been represented.

A cross section of Nigerians described the proposed law as a plot to grab waterways and hand the same to Fulani pastoralists.

The minister said it had been reviewed by water resources experts who worked on the grey areas.

The official explained that the bill seeks institutionalisation of a regulatory body to help fix the water sector to aid cost recovery and improve irrigation.

The reforms in the water resources sector would reposition it for the benefits of all Nigerians, Adamu added.

“We are not mindful of the antics of antagonists against this bill, but we remain focused, keeping our eyes on the ball to ensure that we do all that is necessary for the benefit of Nigerians.

“We will not be deterred, we will continue to remain focused and I have to say at the end of the day, it is not the color of the article or the false narratives in the media.

“The sponsored articles against this bill will not determine the decision of the National Assembly”, NAN quoted him saying.