nigerian-football-star-labelled-as-a-complete-striker-by-top-italian-league-boss-ahead-of-new-season

Napoli new boss Luciano Spalletti has showered praises on Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen ahead of next season

The Super Eagles attacker scored 10 Serie A goals in 24 appearances under former handler Gattuso last term

The former Roma coach however believes that the 22-year-old has areas he must improve on to reach the height of his career

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is definitely in the plans of new Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti for the 2021-22 season.

The 62-year-old Italian-born tactician took over from his countryman Gennaro Gattuso who was sacked by the club on the last day of Serie A last season.

His side’s disappointing 4-1 defeat sealed his fate at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium with Spalletti taking over reigns immediately.

Osimhen scored 10 goals and three assists in his debut season for The Parthenopeans in the Italian League and his new boss is planning to build his team around him.

The former Inter Milan and Roma coach told the club’s official website the areas the Super Eagles attacker must work on to improve his game as reported by Goal.

What Napoli boss said

“He will certainly be a foothold for us and a strength of this team. He is a complete striker, he knows how to score and he knows how to fight for his teammates.

“It is clear that he also has aspects to improve and this is where we need to work, but it has already given great availability.”

Napoli will play Pro Vercelli and Bayern Munich as part of their preseason preparations before kicking off their Serie A campaign next season at home against newly-promoted Venezia on August 22.

