Nigerian Fintech TeamApt Raises Series B Funding Round – WeeTracker Media

Nigerian Fintech TeamApt Raises Series B Funding Round

TeamApt, a Nigerian fintech startup that delivers financial services to Africa’s underserved mass market, has closed its Series B funding round, as it looks to expand after switching its focus from B2B to B2C. Novastar Ventures led the round with participation from FMO, Global Ventures, CDC, Oui Capital, Kepple Africa Ventures, Soma Capital, and a syndicate of local angel investors, including Gbenga Oyebode.

TeamApt is a financial technology company focused on developing Digital Banking, Business Solutions, and Payments Infrastructure. The startup seeks to solve inefficiencies in Nigeria’s growing digital financial services market. The funding will enable TeamApt to offer its services directly to customers and micro-SMEs, providing them with the financial lifelines they require to flourish and expanding its solutions beyond Nigeria.