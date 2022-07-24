nigerian-doctor-charged-in-the-uk-with-plotting-with-senator-ekweremadu-and-wife-for-alleged-kidney-harvesting

A UK-based Nigerian doctor, Obinna Obeta, has been accused of plotting with embattled senator, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife to traffic a homeless man into the UK for alleged organ harvesting.

Recall that the former Deputy Senate President and his wife, Beatrice, were arrested and arraigned before a UK magistrate court for allegedly bringing in a 21-year-old man into the UK for a procedure where his kidney was to be harvested and transplanted to their daughter, who has kidney disease.

The 50-year-old doctor appeared before the Bexley Magistrate court on Thursday, July 13, and was charged under the Modern Slavery Act with arranging the travel of a 21-year-old man with a view to him being exploited between August last year and this May.

A second charge alleges he conspired with the former Senate President to arrange or facilitate the travel of the man with a view to him being exploited, namely organ harvesting.

Obeta was on Thursday charged with arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation and conspiring together with Ike Ekweremadu.

Prosecutor Tim Probert-Wood had previously told the court that the case involved ‘exploitation and the harvesting of an organ.’ The Prosecuting counsel told the court that the Ekweremadus had planned to have David’s kidney removed so it could be given to their daughter.