nigerian-dad-gets-emotional-as-kids-surprise-him-on-his-birthday,-many-react-to-cute-video

A Nigerian man was surprised on his birthday by his kids and an adorable video of the event has got people talking on social media

In the video, the man’s kids described him as someone who always puts his family first in everything he does

Speaking about the surprise, the man said he was grateful for such a show of love, adding that he wasn’t expecting it

A heartwarming video has emerged on social media in which a Nigerian dad could be seen getting emotional as his kids surprised him on his birthday.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @thesurprisefactoryy, the dad was led into the boardroom at his place of work where the surprise was waiting for him.

The man clocked a new age and got a surprise from his kids.

Photo credit: @thesurprisefactoryy

Source: Instagram

He couldn’t believe his eyes as he stepped into the board room where he was welcomed by a tall money cake and gifts.

According to the kids, their dad is someone who will climb the moon to ensure they all get the best.

The man was asked to read some cards his children included in the package and he got emotional in the process.

One of his kids described him as her boyfriend, sugar daddy and her first love. According to the lady, she remember when her dad would be up in the middle of the night studying with her.

Her message read:

“Sweet papa, my boyfriend, my sugar daddy, my first love, you are all in all, I still have dear memories of when you could stay up with me at midnight and study.”

The man said he was grateful to have been surprised by his kids.

Many react to the lovely video

@ego_nnaya said:

“This man must have being an amazing father…i love everything about this…so niceee and beautiful to watch and the expression of love too from his children.”

@king_ifetayo commented:

“God bless him.”

anns_confectioneries wrote:

“Too beautiful and emotional, weldone Tsf.”

@dai_phee_nah said:

“This is beautiful. There is so much love in giving.”

