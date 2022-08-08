nigerian-couple-welcomes-twins-after-13-years-of-marriage

It’s a season of jubilation for a Nigerian pastor, Evangelist Adekole and his wife, Patience Inyamuwa Ikpe, as they welcome a set of twins after 13 years of marriage.

A family member of the couple, Evelyn Ene Oche, took to Facebook to share pictures from the naming ceremony held last week in Benue State.

She captioned it,

“Congratulations pastor Adakole and Mrs patience inyamuwa Ikpe for the gift of this adorable twins. Their names are: Emmanuel Ofukondu Ikpe (my Dad’s Name sake) and Emmanuella Ehikondu Ikpe (My Daughter’s Namecy Ehikondu). May God bless and keep you both in strength, wisdom and health”.

In other news, a Nigerian man, Kelvin Ejaife Anihwehwe and his wife, Barrister Ogujor Tejiri, have welcomed a set of twins, boy and girl, after 11 years of marriage.

Friends and family members took to Facebook to share the good news and celebrate the couple.

“Hmmmm. Words fail me if I don’t appreciate this our God for the life of this couple in particular. 11 years ago i was the chief bride maid for this couple after so many years of waiting God rained his blessings over them with a set of twin a girl and boys. please friends help me salute this our God ooo. Big Congratulations to Mr and Barrister Mrs Kelivn Ejaife Kelvin Anihwehwe I celebrate you guys specially because it can only get better and a happiness is a choice.” Avwerosuo Eyeboka Obaroefe wrote on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.