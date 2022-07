nigerian-couple-welcome-twins-after-14-years-of-waiting

A Nigerian couple identified as Samuel and Joy Olorunfemi have been blessed with a set of twins, a boy and girl, in June, 2022, after waiting 14 years for the fruit of the womb.

Joy’s brother, Ohimai Abraham took to his social media page to share the good news and also share photos of the proud parents.

He captioned the post;

“IT’S LIKE A DREAM. Where do I even start from? “This woman you see here is my immediate elder sister. She was married and trusting God for the fruit of the womb since 2008.”

It has been 14 solid years of trials, temptations, mockery, disappointment, weeping, crying and dispair.

Men thought they had the final say throughout these 14 years. But Yahweh who rememberd Sarah has proven to men that Him and Him alone have the final say. He proved Himself in our lives by settling my darling sister with a balanced set of twins (a boy and a girl).

Since the news of her delivery got to me since Sunday last week I have been so overjoyed that i couldn’t even think of what to write and post. Now, I fully understand the meaning of Psalm 126:1-3:

“When the LORD turned again the captivity of Zion, we were like them that dream. Then was our mouth filled with laughter, and our tongue with singing: then said they among the heathen, The LORD hath done great things for them. The LORD hath done great things for us; whereof we are glad.”

Indeed, what God can not do does not and can not exist. I beg make una join shout two solid Hallelujah to Jesus Christ our Lord.

Double Congratulations to my personal people Mr & Mrs Joy Olorunfemi Samuel Olorunfemi aka Papa & Mama Twins.