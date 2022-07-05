Nigerian Conservation Foundation set to host 20th Edition of Chief S.L. Edu Memorial Lecture

… advocates for a reverse in the impending total collapse of nature and the environment by 2050.

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation, a premier non-governmental organization dedicated to nature conservation and sustainable development in Nigeria, is set to host the 20th edition of its annual memorial lecture in honor of Chief S.L Edu. The Memorial Lecture is an annual event organized by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) to honor the life and times of one of Nigeria’s pre-independence generation nationalist, statesman and environmental advocate.

The lecture series, which is sponsored by Chevron Nigeria, aims to bring environmental issues to the forefront of national debate while articulating solutions through expert discourse around the importance of nature and environmental preservation from key stakeholders across the country. In addition, the memorial lecture has been used over the years as a platform by Chevron Nigeria to further research in the areas of nature conservation, biodiversity, environmental management and sustainable livelihood by providing a grant to two PhD students studying environmental and biological sciences at any Nigerian university.

The theme of this year’s lecture is “Only One Earth” and will be featuring a conversation with the celebrated British naturalist, Sir David Attenborough.

The event is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 6th July 2022 at the Agip Recital Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos at 11 am and will play host to the Honourable Minister of State for Environment, Chief (Barr) Sharon Ikeazor; Mr Desmond Majekodunmi, Chairman of the Lekki State Urban Forest and Animal Initiative and Founder of the Lufasi Nature Park, His Excellency, Teshome Nkrumah, the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner, traditional rulers, business executives, community leaders, members of CSOs, academia, and others will be in attendance.

The Chief S.L. Edu Memorial Lecture will be broadcast live on Zoom, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

You can join for free by clicking on this link: Chief S.L Edu Memorial Lecture Live Broadcast.

In its 19-year history, the lecture has featured renowned stakeholders and experts like Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the former President of Nigeria; Mr. Martin Palmer, Alliance for Religions & Conservation, UK; Prof. Charles Okidi, University of Kenya; Chief (Dr.) Ernest Shonekan, former Head of Interim Government in Nigeria; Ms. Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (former Minister of Environment, Nigeria); His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, among others.

ABOUT NCF

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) is the premier Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) dedicated to nature conservation and sustainable development in Nigeria. Established in 1980, the Foundation was registered in 1982 as a Charitable Trust under the Land (Perpetual Succession) Act of 1961 – a policy that was replaced by the Company and Allied Matters Act of 1990. Founded by late Chief S. L. Edu, NCF has its patron as the President and Commander- In-Chief of the Armed Force of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Foundation has a vision of “a Nigeria where people prosper while living in harmony with nature”. This vision drives its Mission to preserve the full range of Nigeria’s biodiversity which includes species, ecosystems and genetic biodiversity; promote the sustainable use of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations; and advocate actions that minimise pollution and wasteful utilisation of renewable resources. NCF maintains the lead in promoting environmental conservation and sustainable development; thus, the institutional symbol of natural resource management in Nigeria. Through its conservation projects, the foundation has developed unique nature conservation strategies that cater for the needs of people while maintaining ecosystem stability. Its ability to work across the spectrum of local communities, corporate bodies and the various tiers of Government using evidence-based actions are the unrivalled standards that pronounce our competence.

NCF operations focuses on environmental education, biodiversity conservation, policy advocacy, public sensitization on environmental issues, mitigating environmental pollution and poverty reduction.