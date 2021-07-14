Home ENTERTAINMENT Nigerian Basketball team honor Sound Sultan with their T-Shirts before their pre-Olympics match against Australia (video)
Nigerian Basketball team honor Sound Sultan with their T-Shirts before their pre-Olympics match against Australia (video)

Nigerian Basketball team, D’Tigers honored late veteran singer, Sound Sultan with their warm-up shirt before their match against Australia on Tuesday, July 14.

The veteran singer, who was a Basketball enthusiast, died on July 11, 2021, after a four-year long battle with throat cancer.

It can be recalled that the Nigerian Basketball Federation dedicated D’Tigers’ massive wins against Team USA and Argentina to Sound Sultan.

D’Tigers have now paid their last respect to the late singer with their T-Shirts just before their game against Australia last night. The shirts had Sound Sultan’s face boldly printed on it.

They also observed one minute silence to honour Sound Sultan’s memories.

Watch the video below:

