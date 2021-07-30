nigerian-basketball-legend-tells-d’tigers-what-they-must-do-to-beat-italy-in-final-group-game

Nigeria face-off with Italy in their third group game at the ongoing Toyko 2020 Olympics on July 31

D’Tigers failed to win any of their first two games and will hope they claim their first triumph against the Italians

Olumide Oyedeji has now urged them to be disciplined enough to keep the ball while they defend well in the meeting

Nigeria’s D’Tigers will be hoping for their first victory at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics when they battle Italy in their final group game on Saturday, July 31.

Despite losing their first two games to Australia and Germany, coach Mike Brown’s men have more last shot at progressing to the next round of the competition.

However, they must avoid losing the ball as they did in their previous fixtures according to Nigeria’s basketball legend Olumide Oyedeji.

The 40-year-old who won the 2015 FIBA African Basketball Championship with the country’s senior basketball team insisted that the players must do all they can to keep the ball from the Italians.

Olumide told . exclusively that D’Tigers must also play to the coach’s instructions if they must have a good chance at advancing to the next round.

Whar Olumide Oyedeji said

“Against Italy, we just have to take care of the ball and make sure that we defend very well while we execute our game plan. We have a good chance and take care of the turnover.”

He also won two bronze medals with the country’s senior national team in Algeria and Madagascar in 2005 and 2011.

How D’Tigers lost their first two Tokyo 2020 group games

. earlier reported that Nigeria’s D’Tigers’ chances of progressing to the next round of this summer Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are slim after losing their first two games.

Coach Mike Brown’s men opened their campaign with an 84-67 defeat to Australia while their second game against Germany ended 99-92.

They have one more group game against Italy this weekend but their fate is not in their hands as far as qualifications are concerned.

