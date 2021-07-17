Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has accused the military of applying excessive force in response to the protest at the Dangote Sugar Factory, in Gyawana, Adamawa State.

The governor visited the area when he returned from Abuja Friday afternoon, blaming the military for over reacting.







He said, “We are here to sympathise with the youths that had issues with the military who were having some industrial issues with Dangote Sugar Company.

“And I was reliably informed that six of them were shot and they are critically injured and they are in the hospital. So, I felt that it is my responsibility to come straight and see them, assess the situation and take appropriate action.

“There’s bound to be disagreements but i think nobody should take it too far. The military went too far. The youths also did not exercise restrain to explore the constitutional way of solving the problem.”