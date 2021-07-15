Home News Africa Nigerian Army set to investigate report of jealous soldier who allegedly murdered his undergraduate girlfriend in Bayelsa
Nigerian Army set to investigate report of jealous soldier who allegedly murdered his undergraduate girlfriend in Bayelsa

The Nigerian Army has launched investigation into the alleged murder of Jennifer Ugadu, a 200-level student of Niger Delta University, Bayelsa, by her boyfriend who is said to be a soldier.

It was earlier reported that the corpse of the undergraduate was found in her room at an off-campus hostel of the institution.

Following her death, Jennifer’s friends took to social media to call for justice as they point accusing fingers at her soldier boyfriend popularly called Jay Matol. Read full story here.

In reaction to the report, the Nigerian Army, through its spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, has released a statement. They stated that they are taking the murder case seriously and will ensure that justice is served.

The statement reads,

“The Nigerian Army has been notified of a media publication, alleging that a jealous soldier killed his lover, one Miss Jennifer Ugadu, an undergraduate student, at the Niger Delta University, Ammasoma. In the report, it was alleged that the student was shot in her apartment by the suspect who is now at large.

While the army commiserates with the family of the deceased, it is crucial to unambiguously state that there is no place for such barbaric act in the army. The army would ensure justice is served. The army has taken the allegation seriously and a joint investigation has commenced, while the effort to profile and ascertain the true identity of the suspect is ongoing.”

