nigerian-army-organize-40th-day-prayer-to-honour-late-lt-gen-attahiru,-10-others

The Nigerian Army today on Wednesday organised a 40th-day prayers for the repose of the souls of the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other personnel, who died in the unfortunate air mishap of 21 May 2021 at the Kaduna International Airport.

The COAS, Major General Faruk Yahaya expressed his condolences to the widows, children and relations of the deceased.

He urged them not to despair and assured them of the continuous support of the Nigerian Army.

Conducting the prayers at Niger Barracks, Abuja, the Director of Islamic Affairs, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Shehu Mustapha prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest in Al-Janah Fir-daus.

He prayed to God to grant the families and relations of the departed souls, the Nigerian Armed Forces and friends, the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

He further stated that the demise of Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others is a great loss to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation at large. He reminded all of the need to be mindful of their deeds here on earth in preparation for life’s final journey.