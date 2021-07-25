Home News Africa Nigerian Army Major, Family Die In Road Crash
News Africa

Nigerian Army Major, Family Die In Road Crash

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
nigerian-army-major,-family-die-in-road-crash

The Nigerian Army have lost another major, wife and daughter in a road accident.

Major Auwal Danbabu Mohammed, an indigene of Gombe, his wife, Fadila Auwalu Shehu Brema and only daughter, Aisha lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident.

Reacting to the sad event, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State who received the news with great shock described it as most unfortunate and a great loss to the state and its people.

It was reported that the accident occurred along the ever busy Zamfara-Kano Road while the family was on the way back to base after the Sallah celebrations.

Until his death, Major Auwal Danbabu was the Staff Officer at 1 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Gusau in Zamfara state.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

You Are Only Desperate To Impress Your Paymaster,...

BBNaija Season 6: I have 17 piercings –...

Ballon d’Or 2021: Three players named as possible...

BBNaija Season 6: Male housemates snub ladies as...

Ekiti is not poor, we only need better...

BBNaija Season 6: Angel becomes first female housemate...

APC congress: Caucus group rejects consensus arrangement in...

FCT Minister told to suspend demolition of houses...

BREAKING: Sunday Igboho: Yoruba monarchs in Benin Republic...

[BREAKING] Igboho: Olubadan sends delegation to Cotonou –...

Leave a Reply